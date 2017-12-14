Selena Gomez Praises Taylor Swift's ‘Big Heart’ In Birthday Message

Selena Gomez celebrated Taylor Swift’s birthday with a sweet message.

The “Wolves” singer shared a short video on Instagram Wednesday showing the duo goofing around. In the caption, Gomez praised her longtime friend for having a big heart.

“I’m glad you were born,” Gomez wrote, directing her message to Swift. “You write all the thoughts some aren’t able to articulate. (ME!) Thank you for giving a voice to this world that is authentic and inspiring. I wish some knew how big your heart actually is.. it’s fierce, bold and freaking wild with light. I’m glad you protect that. Love you @taylorswift.”

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Dec 13, 2017 at 1:24pm PST

A few hours later, Swift thanked fans via Instagram for their birthday wishes and reflected on the past year.