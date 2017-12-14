LATINO VOICES
Selena Gomez Praises Taylor Swift's ‘Big Heart’ In Birthday Message

"I'm glad you were born," the singer wrote in a sweet post for her friend.
By Carolina Moreno

Selena Gomez celebrated Taylor Swift’s birthday with a sweet message.

The “Wolves” singer shared a short video on Instagram Wednesday showing the duo goofing around. In the caption, Gomez praised her longtime friend for having a big heart. 

“I’m glad you were born,” Gomez wrote, directing her message to Swift. “You write all the thoughts some aren’t able to articulate. (ME!) Thank you for giving a voice to this world that is authentic and inspiring. I wish some knew how big your heart actually is.. it’s fierce, bold and freaking wild with light. I’m glad you protect that. Love you @taylorswift.”

A few hours later, Swift thanked fans via Instagram for their birthday wishes and reflected on the past year.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better year, all thanks to you,” Swift wrote Wednesday night. “Thanks for all the birthday wishes. Can’t wait to see what 28 will be like. See you on tour.” 

