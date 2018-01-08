Selena Gomez Wonders If Life 'Could Have Been Better' After Visit To Childhood Home

Selena Gomez took a stroll down memory lane over the weekend, and it led her straight to her first family home.

The “Wolves” singer visited the home where she grew up and posted a photo of the nostalgic moment via Instagram on Sunday.

Gomez lived with her family in the Grand Prairie, Texas, house until she was 13 years old. The singer told fans pays a visit to the house “every chance I get” and seemed to reminisce about the life that could have been if she hadn’t found fame.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jan 6, 2018 at 9:43pm PST

“In many ways it very well could have been better than my life today, but I’m grateful for a voice that can enable change today,” she wrote in the Instagram caption. “Even when I don’t know how to do it well or actually want it. I love you Grand Prairie. Thank you.”

Despite expressing a reluctance to use her voice, Gomez was one of the many women in the entertainment industry to show solidarity for the Time’s Up initiative, a campaign that fights sexual harassment and gender inequality.

The Texas native also expressed gratitude for her platform while accepting her “Woman of the Year” Billboard award in December.