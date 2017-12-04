Selena Gomez Wore 4 Head-Turning Outfits In Just One Day

Selena Gomez showed off her style chops in London on Monday, rocking a total of four different outfits in just a few hours.

Billboard’s Woman of the Year made a stop at KISS FM’s studios wearing a long-sleeved black dress with a floral print and red heeled mules:

Jeff Spicer via Getty Images Gomez at KISS FM's studios on Dec. 4.

After appearing at the studios, Gomez left in a navy blue strapless dress that she paired with orange cat-eye frames and mules with baby blue bows:

Neil Mockford via Getty Images Gomez at the KISS FM studios.

The “Wolves” singer later changed into one of Hollywood’s most favored cold-weather items: a semi-sheer black turtleneck paired with a black skirt and a long, black and white coat.

Gomez kept her red mules and red lip for a burst of color:

Barcroft Media via Getty Images Gomez out and about in Mayfair on Dec. 4.

Chrissy Teigen, Kim Kardashian, Rita Ora and Bella Hadid have all rocked sheer turtleneck looks over the past few years. It’s a trend that doesn’t seem to be dying anytime soon.

Gomez also stopped by another radio station on Monday, making an appearance at BBC’s Radio One in a long-sleeved white knit and textured black dress from Proenza Schouler.

Neil Mockford via Getty Images Selena Gomez at BBC Radio One on Dec. 4.