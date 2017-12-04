Selena Gomez Wore 4 Head-Turning Outfits In Just One Day

Selena Gomez showed off her style chops in London on Monday, rocking a total of four different outfits in just a few hours.
Billboard’s Woman of the Year made a stop at KISS FM’s studios wearing a long-sleeved black dress with a floral print and red heeled mules:
After appearing at the studios, Gomez left in a navy blue strapless dress that she paired with orange cat-eye frames and mules with baby blue bows:
The “Wolves” singer later changed into one of Hollywood’s most favored cold-weather items: a semi-sheer black turtleneck paired with a black skirt and a long, black and white coat.
Gomez kept her red mules and red lip for a burst of color:
Chrissy Teigen, Kim Kardashian, Rita Ora and Bella Hadid have all rocked sheer turtleneck looks over the past few years. It’s a trend that doesn’t seem to be dying anytime soon.
Gomez also stopped by another radio station on Monday, making an appearance at BBC’s Radio One in a long-sleeved white knit and textured black dress from Proenza Schouler.
All in a day’s work for this singer.