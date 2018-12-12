A Scripted Series About Selena Is Coming To Netflix

Pam Francis via Getty Images Selena, a singer and fashion designer, was killed at age 23.

Netflix is creating a new scripted series on the life of Tejano music legend Selena.

“Selena: La Serie” (“Selena: The Series”) was developed in collaboration with the late singer’s family, Netflix announced on Tuesday. The Quintanilla family will also serve as executive producers.

The streaming giant did not announce a premiere date, but included 2020 in the show’s description on its website.

💞Bidi Bidi Bom Bom 💞 @SelenaLaLeyenda’s incredible life story is coming to Netflix as a scripted series! @selena_netflix was developed alongside and will be executive produced by The Quintanilla family #NetflixNewsWeek pic.twitter.com/5rljwl8k37 — Selena: The Series (@selena_netflix) December 11, 2018

“Selena will always have a lasting place in music history and we feel great responsibility to do justice to her memory,” Suzette Quintanilla, Selena’s sister, said in a statement, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “With this series, viewers will finally get the full history of Selena, our family, and the impact she has had on all of our lives.”

The “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom” superstar and fashion designer, born Selena Quintanilla, won a Grammy in 1994 for best Mexican-American album. She was shot and killed the following year by her former fan club president, Yolanda Saldivar. Selena was 23 years old.

Selena’s life story was famously portrayed in the 1997 biopic “Selena,” starring Jennifer Lopez. Last year, thousands of fans gathered as Selena was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Musician Chris Perez, who was married to Selena, and other family members were present as well.