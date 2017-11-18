SELF-MADE MILLIONAIRE ON HOW TO WIN THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS THRU SOCIAL MEDIA

YouTube, Facebook, MySpace, and Twitter are here to make life good for people. Thanks to the advancement of the Internet and the development of social media websites that include Facebook, YouTube, direct sales and the digital marketing sector will never be as before. The trending question is "Can you use social media to win and earn money?", And the answer is YES! Definitely.

Entrepreneur and self-made millionaire Timothy Kim is the epitome of success. He came here from Budapest, Hungary at the age of 18, with $500 in his pocket - literally. And by the age of 31 he became a self-made millionaire. Now he is trying to impact the world by helping people, especially those in generations Y and Z, to become financially literate through his personal finance and career blog.

Many people use social media to make a living, and they are doing pretty well. It's easy when you know and understands how to do it. If you want to make money or earn free dollars through social media, there is a step you need to follow. And, more importantly, there are two very different rules that you must follow at any time.

(1) Every person on your list is important, don't think or guess anything about anyone.

(2) If you annoy and spam your audience, you will lose friends, trustworthiness, and potential customers and you will not be able to get an offer on social media.

Spamming is a big-time mistake, and if you do it, you will not succeed, you will be label as a spammer and people will stop following or being your friend. The last thing you want to be is invisible because it means you are not making any money. There are lots of social media sites out there, but we are only focusing on the major one. Twitter, Facebook, MySpace, and YouTube. These are the best dogs that you should focus on. But before we get started, let's have the number one that does not affect your ability to make money through social media.

Timothy Kim does regular cash and iPhone giveaways, and has given away over $10,000 in cash year to date. His goal is give away millions of dollars a year to his followers, via his social media platforms.

When sending out a friend request, don't send an empty software and link to your site. If I don’t know you, and you send me an email and offer to sell something to me, then you are guilty of spamming.

What you want to do is to introduce yourself, create a conversation, and find some common ground with those you know.

If you are booming your prospect with an offer, they will unsubscribe from your mailing list. Let's talk briefly about Twitter; this site is relatively new on the scene. However, Twitter is a massive blow. First of all, how Twitter works, you can see what other people are doing through short messages called tweets. If you want to connect with friends, you can choose to follow that person.