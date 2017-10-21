It’s been all about keeping it real from day one. Selldretti was just a young man when he first connected with the m-i-c. Ever since his older brother, rap-artist Marcus Muscogee, asked him to spit rhymes on a track he was working on, Selldretti was hooked on making music and the idea that his lyrics could make a meaningful impact on the world.

He practiced, wrote songs & refined his talent as he took-in the influence of artists like Biggie, Tupac, Nas, Jay-Z, Curren$y and many more as he grew up, but it wasn’t his time yet…

After three years of active duty and a tour in Afghanistan as a soldier in the United States Army, he honorably completed his service to his country and went back to the music immediately after. Armed with a whole new set of life experiences, insights and observations, Selldretti understood that the very best way he could now serve was through his words, making the most out of life & leading by example.

With his own bold approach to rap and his ability to create relatable & thought-provoking lyrics, Selldretti writes about the gritty, raw & real through powerful words with vibrant imagery that paint the full picture of his experience.

Seldretti’s signature flow sets him apart from the rest of the emcees out there – but it’s what he says through the messages on his tracks that keep the fans locked on his music. Extending the empire even further in effort to get the material out there on every platform, the young rap mogul created an entire brand to support the music – Selldretti Music Group. Firmly in a position to make the music he’s always wanted to make, with everything he needs to make it surrounding him – Selldretti’s time is NOW and he’s ready & willing to lead the way to a better tomorrow through inspiring words of wisdom, wild tales of experience & an authentic perspective that keeps it real at all times.

In other news, the Columbus, Ga rapper's first album "Life Goes On" is now available for streaming on Itunes, Spotify, Amazon, and Google Play.

The album consists of songs where the lyricist raps about his life experiences growing up in his hometown, issues that are on the rise in America, and also relays messages for fans to relate. Check out the track list below:

TRACK LIST: 1. Welcome to Columbus, Ga 2. The Answer 3. Emancipation 4. Military Minds 5. Medulla Oblongata 6. Ridiin' Coastin' 7. Bar Fest 8. One Day at a Time 9. Pick Me Up

Selldretti recently announced that he is preparing for the release of his sophomore, solo album called "Back To The Boom", which takes fans back to the days of lyricism, storytelling, and artistic flow. The album is set to release on December 1st of this year to end 2017 on a good note. Fans can expect to stream his project on Itunes, Spotify, Tidal, Amazon, and Google Play.

