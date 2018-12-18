Selma Blair Reunites With Horse After MS Diagnosis In Heartwarming Photo

Selma Blair posted a touching picture Sunday of her reuniting with her horse months after she revealed she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

The Instagram photo shows the 46-year-old “Legally Blonde” star crying as she hugs her four-legged friend, who visited her home with human help.

“My magical unicorn, #mrnibbles , held my body while I broke open with gratitude,” she wrote. “I haven’t been able to ride for four months or more. I haven’t been able to get to him, so my saint of a trainer, @kjrides brought him to me. It was a fairytale.”

The actress also thanked her neighbors for letting him graze.

Blair revealed in October that she had MS. “I am disabled,” the “Cruel Intentions” star wrote, noting that she falls, drops things and her memory is “foggy.”