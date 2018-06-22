Selma Blair Celebrates 2 Years Sober With Cake And Gratitude

Props to Selma Blair for moving forward after a dark moment.

Two years after the “Legally Blonde” actress was removed from a plane on a stretcher following an alcohol- and medicine-fueled outburst, she declared Friday that she has been sober.

“2 years feeling everything and nothing,” she wrote on Instagram. “2 years of extreme gratitude and humility and grace.”

A post shared by Selma Blair (@selmablair) on Jun 21, 2018 at 9:39pm PDT

In late June 2016, Blair was flying home from a Cancun vacation with her son and ex when her incoherent behavior interrupted the flight.

“I am a flawed human being who makes mistakes and am filled with shame over this incident. I am truly very sorry,” she said at the time.