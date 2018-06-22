Selma Blair Celebrates 2 Years Sober With Cake And Gratitude

Props to Selma Blair for moving forward after a dark moment.
Two years after the “Legally Blonde” actress was removed from a plane on a stretcher following an alcohol- and medicine-fueled outburst, she declared Friday that she has been sober.
“2 years feeling everything and nothing,” she wrote on Instagram. “2 years of extreme gratitude and humility and grace.”
In late June 2016, Blair was flying home from a Cancun vacation with her son and ex when her incoherent behavior interrupted the flight.
“I am a flawed human being who makes mistakes and am filled with shame over this incident. I am truly very sorry,” she said at the time.
Blair turns 46 on Saturday. Seems like she’s got a lot to celebrate.
