As if that volume of uninterrupted fire isn’t more than enough for any peacetime situation, one can significantly increase that number by equipping the weapon with a high-capacity magazine such as the 100-round drum that fed the AR-15 with which the Aurora, Colorado murderer executed a dozen people and injured 70 more.

That same standard-equipped AR-15 is capable of firing one round per trigger pull. However, as most of America has learned in the wake of the Las Vegas massacre, the addition of a “bump stock” enables a shooter to fire every available round in the weapon’s feeding mechanism with just one active trigger pull.

The Las Vegas murderer was armed with multiple AR-15s, a dozen of which were equipped with bump stocks that made it possible for him to empty into a crowd some 32 stories below 100 bullets at a time with essentially a single squeeze of the trigger.

It is unfathomable to me that we live in a country where a civilian was able to legally amass an arsenal that enabled him to execute 59 people and injure more than 500 others from the comfort of his hotel room a third of a mile away. There is nothing “suitable or proper” in that equation. The only circumstances under which it is “suitable or proper” for someone to have a cache of weapons capable of causing that much carnage are:

1.) Military combat.

2.) Military combat.

3.) See numbers 1 & 2 above.

Of course, what Mr. Cole most likely was trying to say is that the AR-15 is not “spontaneously lethal when handled safely”—a distinction that in no way justifies civilian access to the kind of firepower I’ve just described, but one that does highlight perhaps the most frightening aspect of gun ownership in America.