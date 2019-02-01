Sen. Elizabeth Warren Apologizes To Cherokee Nation Over DNA Test

“We are encouraged by this dialogue and understanding that being a Cherokee Nation tribal citizen is rooted in centuries of culture and laws, not through DNA tests,” Julie Hubbard, the tribe’s executive director of communications, told the publication. “We are encouraged by her action and hope that the slurs and mockery of tribal citizens and Indian history and heritage will now come to an end.”

Warren faced backlash after she released the results of the DNA tests to show Native ancestry. Some Native American activists felt their cultural identity was being relegated to a simple test.

“While the vast majority of the individual’s ancestry is European, the results strongly support the existence of an unadmixed Native American ancestor in the individual’s pedigree, likely in the range of 6-10 generations ago,” the DNA report said.

The Cherokee Nation called the testing “inappropriate and wrong” at the time.