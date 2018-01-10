Sen. Thom Tillis on why he expects his staffers to apply for other jobs

We get our staff members to think about how they want to grow in terms of knowledge and skills. We have certain expectations about developing new skills, networking and seeking out professional development opportunities. I also have a requirement that every member of my staff interview for at least one job a year.

Most of the staff members are relatively young and early in their careers. People move a fair amount. You probably have 25 percent attrition in most offices. So if you know that people are going to leave, you want to have a relationship with them that is trusting so that they can talk with you about the next opportunity and you can be a part of the process. They can do that if they know that we encourage people to look for other jobs and have those discussions as a natural part of their professional development. In some offices, it’s like the kiss of death if it is discovered that that one of the staff members is interviewing for a job. They should recognize that it is one of the single greatest ways to gain trust and actually retain your highest performing staff.