Government Shuts Down After Senate Blocks Short-Term Spending Bill

WASHINGTON ― With less than two hours to go before a deadline to avert a government shutdown, 48 senators blocked a four-week government spending extension, causing the government to partially shutdown at midnight.

Forty-four Democrats and four Republicans voted against the short-term spending bill that passed the House on Thursday evening, many of them saying they could not vote for a measure that does nothing for the 700,000 undocumented young people President Donald Trump has put at risk of losing protection from deportation.

As of midnight, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) still had not officially closed the vote, meaning the final tally could change. But it fell short of the 60 votes needed for passage.

Leaders in both chambers haven’t settled on a Plan B. There’s no deal to help so-called Dreamers and no agreement on an even shorter-term bill to extend funding while they work on one. Senators remained in the chamber discussing a path forward but didn’t find one before the deadline.

It will be difficult to reach a long-term deal to reopen the government. Democrats want protections for Dreamers first, but White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said that’s not something the administration will discuss until government funding is approved.

“We will not negotiate the status of unlawful immigrants while Democrats hold our lawful citizens hostage over their reckless demands,” she said in a statement just before midnight. “This is the behavior of obstructionist losers, not legislators. When Democrats start paying our armed forces and first responders, we will reopen negotiations on immigration reform.”

It wasn’t just Democrats who voted against the bill. Four Republicans also opposed the four-week funding measure: Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Jeff Flake of Arizona, Mike Lee of Utah and Rand Paul of Kentucky. John McCain of Arizona was not present.

Five Democrats crossed the aisle to vote for the bill: Joe Manchin of West Virginia, Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota, Doug Jones of Alabama, Claire McCaskill of Missouri and Joe Donnelly of Indiana.

Republicans also tried to shift blame to the Democrats for a potential shutdown by adding a six-year extension of the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) to their short-term bill. Then GOP leaders in the Senate decided to hold a vote on that funding measure even though it was clear minutes before that it didn’t have the support the pass ― essentially daring Democrats to vote no.

“The time to stop playing games is now,” Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn (R-Texas) said on the Senate floor earlier Friday.

Trump, who necessitated a legislative fix for so-called Dreamers when he ended the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program in September, accused Democrats of wanting “illegal immigration and weak borders” in a Friday morning tweet.

Republicans insisted there’s no urgency on immigration. But Democrats, at the urging of Dreamers themselves, stood firm, even though many of them voted for a spending bill in December. At a time when Trump is simultaneously insisting he wants an immigration deal and making demands that Democrats find difficult to stomach ― reportedly discussing immigrants in racist terms and insulting the lawmakers he is negotiating with ― they argued that tying DACA to government funding is the best chance they have to do so.

On Friday, ahead of the vote, Schumer went to the White House to meet with Trump to discuss the deal in person. He said after the meeting that they “made some progress, but we still have a good number of disagreements.”

Trump tweeted after the meeting that it was “excellent” but hours later was back to publicly bashing Democrats, accusing them of wanting “a Shutdown in order to help diminish the great success of the Tax Cuts, and what they are doing for our booming economy.”

But it wasn’t just Democrats who blocked the bill, and DACA wasn’t the only thing keeping lawmakers from supporting the spending bill. Some senators said they wouldn’t vote for another one-month spending bill because they view it as an irresponsible way to run the government. Such measures, called continuing resolutions, are in lieu of a full-year bill to fund the government because lawmakers have yet to reach a deal.

Some lawmakers who opposed a four-week bill said they would support a shorter-term spending measure to keep the government open while they worked on a deal, but it’s unclear whether even that has enough votes to pass.

White House Director of Legislative Affairs Marc Short told reporters before the vote that, if it failed, it was “kind of hard to see” how they would reach a deal by midnight.

Young people are set to begin losing DACA protections in larger numbers in early March, although about 122 per day have been losing their shield against deportation since Trump rescinded the program. (The government is currently accepting renewal applications because of a court order, but aims to have that ruling overturned.)

Negotiations on a deal for Dreamers hit a skid last week, when Trump reportedly made racist and derisive statements about immigrants from African nations and Haiti. (Trump has denied making those comments. However, he wants to eliminate a program that grants visas to many African immigrants and ended temporary protected status that allows some Haitians already in the U.S. to remain here.)

Trump also rejected a bipartisan proposal from senators, most prominently Sens. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) and Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), intended to conform to the president’s demands. The White House hasn’t voiced support for a bipartisan House proposal from Reps. Will Hurd (R-Texas) and Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.). And a separate effort to find a deal between the second-ranking members in each party in the House and Senate hasn’t led to an agreement.

In the House, Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) asked Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) earlier this week to told a vote on both the Hurd-Aguilar bill and a Republican-only bill led by Rep. Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.) that Democrats heavily oppose, but he said no.

Durbin called for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to hold a vote on his bipartisan bill, which seven Republicans are already backing.

“It’s ready,” he said on the Senate floor on Friday. “It’s ready to be brought to the floor of the United States Senate. It’s ready to be passed into law.”

Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) spun the night’s developments in a positive light, predicting the failed vote would eventually drive both sides to settle on a bipartisan compromise.

“This is what makes Congress work,” Hatch said. “Sooner or later they can get tired of it, then they’ll say let’s quit playing around and get something done.”