'Chickens**t' Republican Senators Slammed Over Plan To Avoid Kavanaugh Accuser

Senate Republicans have hired Arizona prosecutor Rachel Mitchell to question Christine Blasey Ford, the California professor who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault.
Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) said the move was intended to ensure the “most fair and respectful treatment of the witnesses possible” at Thursday’s hearing, which will also include Kavanaugh.
But critics called it a charade to avoid the spectacle of the Senate Judiciary Committee’s 11 Republicans ― all men ― interrogating a woman over allegations of sexual assault. And they’re making their feelings known on Twitter: