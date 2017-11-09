Senate To Unveil Rival Tax Bill, Setting Up Showdown With House

WASHINGTON ― Republicans in the U.S. Senate on Thursday will unveil their own version of tax reform legislation that will shower benefits on corporations and the wealthy.

The bill is expected to adhere to the basic framework laid out by congressional leaders and the White House in September, which called for cutting the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 20 percent.

“The most excited group out there are big CEOs, about our tax plan,” White House economic adviser Gary Cohn said this week.

But the Senate version of the legislation could contain several key differences from a House bill introduced last week, and it won’t be easy for lawmakers in the two chambers to reconcile their competing visions for reform.

Unlike the House bill, the Senate bill is expected to fully repeal a tax deduction that allows households to reduce their taxable income by the amount they pay for state and local taxes. Bending to pressure from Republicans in high-tax states like New York and New Jersey, House leaders retained a deduction for property taxes up to $10,000.

But in the Senate, no Republicans represent New York, New Jersey, and California.

“The dynamic of that issue is obviously different in the Senate than in the House,” Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), the GOP conference chair, told reporters about eliminating tax deductions in order to bring in more revenue. “We want to do as many base-broadeners as we can.”

Another crucial difference could be that while the House bill immediately cuts the corporate tax rate, senators might lower the rate over several years. Reducing the rate gradually is a gimmick that makes the bill less costly in the 10-year budget window typically used to evaluate the revenue effects of legislation.

The bill’s cost matters because, according to budget rules Republicans set for themselves, the legislation can’t lose more than $1.5 trillion worth of revenue over 10 years. The House bill loses about that much, according to several estimates, but its provisions have been in constant flux. The House bill contains a lot of tradeoffs: It loses trillions of dollars in corporate and individual income tax revenue, replacing some of it by eliminating a swath of deductions that most households use to reduce their tax burden.

A political problem House Republicans have had is that because their bill gets rid of all those deductions, it’s difficult for them to say every household would get a tax cut. Their own experts on the Joint Committee on Taxation, as well as outside analysts, have said at least one-in-five tax filers would ultimately pay more under the plan.

One way Republicans want to avoid middle-class tax hikes is by expanding the child tax credit. The House bill increases the credit to $1,600 from its current per-child maximum of $1,000. Sens. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Mike Lee (R-Utah) have pushed for expanding the credit up to $2,000 in order to help middle-class families.

The House bill does a huge favor to extremely wealthy heirs by eliminating a tax on estates worth at least $5.49 million. Several senators have said they don’t want to get rid of the estate tax. Many House Republicans have indicated they’re willing to keep the tax if it means getting the bill approved, however.

The Senate Finance Committee is scheduled to begin marking up its tax plan next week. House Republicans, meanwhile, are expected to finish work on their bill by Thursday.

Despite the growing fear of a Democratic wave in 2018 elections, Senate Republicans said that their crushing state and and local losses in Virginia and New Jersey on Tuesday gave them more reason to pass their tax bill.