Are We Sure This Senator Has Any Idea What A Diaper Bag Is?

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) after the rule change was approved [said] that it “will do us good ... every once in a while to see a pacifier next to the antique ink wells on our desk or a diaper bag.”

“Perhaps the cry of a baby will shock the Senate at times into speaking out and even crying out on the issues that confront our nation and the world,” he said.

Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.) quipped back that: “They don’t use diaper bags anymore. They’re disposable diapers. I know because I’ve got 20 kids and grandkids.”