Are We Sure This Senator Has Any Idea What A Diaper Bag Is?

The U.S. Senate unanimously voted to allow senators to bring their infant children onto the chamber floor during votes.
The move came after Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) became the first U.S. senator to give birth while in office. Wednesday’s vote was thrilling, and expected. What wasn’t expected was the reaction of some of Duckworth’s fellow senators.
Case in point, according to The Hill:
Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) after the rule change was approved [said] that it “will do us good ... every once in a while to see a pacifier next to the antique ink wells on our desk or a diaper bag.”
“Perhaps the cry of a baby will shock the Senate at times into speaking out and even crying out on the issues that confront our nation and the world,” he said.
Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.) quipped back that: “They don’t use diaper bags anymore. They’re disposable diapers. I know because I’ve got 20 kids and grandkids.”
Um ...
Inhofe says he has 20 kids and grandkids, which he used as his defense for “knowing” this about diaper bags.
But, like, no. As HuffPost’s very own Elise Foley noted:
And Twitter seems to agree.
So there you have it. Inhofe, a climate change denier and same-sex marriage opponent, doesn’t really seem to know what the hell a diaper bag is.
I could go on and on about how this shows the Senate’s humongous gender (not to mention age) blind spot. Instead, I’ll just let Inhofe’s own words do the talking.