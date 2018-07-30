Dem. Senator Says Her Office Was Target Of Hacking Attempt, Issue Is 'Widespread'

WATCH: @SenatorShaheen tells @margbrennan that her office turned over a phishing attempt to authorities, warns that "we're hearing that this is widespread" https://t.co/KSlGWg9QBs pic.twitter.com/CgfAlrkbM0

New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D) says her office has been the target of a hacking attempt and that the issue is widespread on Capitol Hill among members of both parties.

Shaheen, speaking on CBS’ “Face the Nation,” said Sunday employees in her office had received phishing emails in recent days, including one instance that was reported to the authorities for investigation.

“We’re hearing that this is widespread … with political parties across the country, as well as with members of the Senate,” the lawmaker told moderator Margaret Brennan. “So this is a very big issue and it’s something that we need to address in a bipartisan way. It affects both Republicans and Democrats. It’s about the security of our political process and our government functions.”

Senate Democrats warned earlier this year that Russia would likely target future elections, including the upcoming midterms in November. Lawmakers on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee released a report in January saying Russian President Vladimir Putin had waged a “relentless assault” on democracy that would, without action “continue long after” the current administration.

On Friday, Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill (D) said Russian hackers had unsuccessfully tried to break into her government computer network, just months before she’s up for reelection.

“While this attack was not successful, it is outrageous that they think they can get away with this,” McCaskill said in a statement. “I will not be intimidated. I’ve said it before and I will say it again, Putin is a thug and a bully.”

President Donald Trump, who has regularly failed to criticize Russia or its alleged election hacking attempts in 2016, said last month that he was “very concerned” the Kremlin would be “fighting very hard to have an impact on the upcoming Election.”