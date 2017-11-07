Senator Susan Collins can right the ship on forced arbitration

Last month, a Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) rule five years in the making died on the Senate floor. Senator Collins joined with all but two of her Republican colleagues to kill a rule that restored our day in court when financial giants break the law.

The voices of military servicemembers, veterans and Mainers were drowned out by Wall Street special interests and groups doing their bidding. Big banks like Wells Fargo and credit reporting agencies like Equifax are once again free to use fine print forced arbitration clauses to prevent us from banding together in court against wealthy corporations.

Members of the military came out in full force to support the CFPB rule and against the use of forced arbitration in contracts that active-duty servicemembers and veterans enter into with banks and predatory payday lenders.The Military Coalition, representing 5.5 million servicemembers, The American Legion, 29 military groups, and leading veterans saw the rule as necessary to enhance similar but narrower protections provided under the Military Lending Act (MLA).

Notably, the MLA does not offer protections for veterans, for auto loans, or for loans taken out before serving, among other gaps. Sergeant Charles Beard came home from a tour of duty in Iraq to find his car was illegally repossessed – a rampant problem – but his case was thrown out of court due to a forced arbitration clause. Shane Mathis, a member of the Navy, was also kicked out of court when he tried to sue Green Cap Financial, which refused to reduce the interest rate on his auto loan after he entered the service -- another widespread legal violation.

Cases like these make the military’s support for the CFPB rule a no-brainer, and Republican Senators’ objections to the rule that much more puzzling.

The secretive nature of arbitration is of particular concern for women seeking justice in cases of sexual harassment or misconduct. In situations where an open hearing could encourage victims to go public or warn others, corporations often turn to the closed-door arbitration process.

The high-profile cases of Roger Ailes and Kay Jewelers, along with the revelations of a toxic culture at Uber only begin to shine a light on the issue of sexual harassment and assault in the workplace. Forced arbitration allows some of the wealthiest and most powerful sexual predators to hide accusations and settlements to continue perpetrating their abuse and misconduct.

A majority of Mainers support the CFPB’s rule and are disappointed that Senator Collins did not stand against forced arbitration.

But she can still support the Arbitration Fairness Act, a bill before the Senate that would bar the use of forced arbitration in employment, consumer, antitrust, or civil rights disputes. I hope that Senator Collins and her colleagues will listen to the voices of Maine’s veterans, elders, women, consumers, and families who are, once again, counting on her to protect our right to our day in court and rein in the use of forced arbitration.