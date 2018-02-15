Colorado’s U.S. senators from both sides of the aisle got into the Winter Olympics spirt on Wednesday afternoon.

Republican Cory Gardner and Democrat Michael Bennet set aside their political differences to indulge in an impromptu curling match, using makeshift equipment, in a Senate hallway:

Since Colorado has the most #WinterOlympics athletes of any state, @SenBennetCO and I decided to have our very own bipartisan Senate-style Olympics. But it's a good thing the pros at @usacurl are representing us in #PyeongChang2018. pic.twitter.com/UAkj61yf5m — Cory Gardner (@SenCoryGardner) February 14, 2018

In the above video that Gardner shared to Twitter, the pair also wished good luck to Colorado athletes who are representing Team USA in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

“We’re proud of you. Thanks for being great representatives of Colorado and our country,” Gardner said.