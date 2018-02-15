Colorado’s U.S. senators from both sides of the aisle got into the Winter Olympics spirt on Wednesday afternoon.
Republican Cory Gardner and Democrat Michael Bennet set aside their political differences to indulge in an impromptu curling match, using makeshift equipment, in a Senate hallway:
In the above video that Gardner shared to Twitter, the pair also wished good luck to Colorado athletes who are representing Team USA in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
“We’re proud of you. Thanks for being great representatives of Colorado and our country,” Gardner said.
“We’re all looking up to you and we can’t wait to share your victories when you come home,” added Bennet, who in a later tweet suggested the politicians leave curling “to the Olympians.”
BEFORE YOU GO