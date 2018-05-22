Senators Reach Bipartisan Deal On Sexual Harassment Bill

WASHINGTON ― After months of delays by Republicans, senators have reached a bipartisan deal to crack down on sexual harassment in their ranks.

The agreement, hashed out by Sens. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), makes badly needed updates to the Congressional Accountability Act, a decades-old law that set up the process for handling workplace complaints about harassment and discrimination on Capitol Hill. It eliminates rules forcing victims of sexual harassment to undergo counseling, mandatory arbitration and a 30-day “cooling off” period before taking a complaint to court.

But the most contentious provision in their bill, expected to be formally unveiled as soon as Wednesday, is its requirement that lawmakers pay out of pocket for sexual harassment and discrimination settlements that involve them.

That language was part of similar legislation that easily passed the House in early February. But when the House bill arrived in the Senate, some anonymous male GOP senators opposed that provision and stopped the bill in its tracks.

In the months that followed, senators who had been demanding action grew agitated. All 22 female senators from both parties ripped Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) for not making the bill a priority. Every male Democratic senator ― plus Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), who co-sponsored a sexual harassment bill with Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) ― wrote to McConnell urging him to do something.

The Senate’s delays looked particularly bad as the Me Too movement hit Capitol Hill last fall and triggered a series of sudden retirements by lawmakers accused of sexual misconduct. One of them, former Rep. Blake Farenthold (R-Texas), quit without repaying $84,000 in taxpayer money he spent on a sexual harassment settlement.

But Tuesday’s breakthrough means their bill has a good chance of moving ― and moving quickly. Blunt and Klobuchar have support from their party leaders, and they presented their proposal to their respective caucuses on Tuesday afternoon. Barring any last-minute objections, Blunt suggested the Senate could vote on the bill by the end of the week.

The House will still have to sign off on it before it heads to President Donald Trump to become law.

It’s not entirely clear how the Senate plan differs from the House bill, but Klobuchar said there are dozens of changes. One difference is that the House bill proposed a 45-day limit on when a staffer can bring a federal court case against a member of Congress allegedly harassing him or her. The Senate proposal doubles that time frame to 90 days.

“There were many, many, many things we worked on,” said Klobuchar. “We were able to negotiate them one by one and get, what I think, is a very good bill.”

It’s still a mystery which GOP senators opposed the provision requiring them to be personally liable for sexual harassment settlements. Under the current system, the U.S. government ― i.e. taxpayers ― foots the bill for any settlement involving a lawmaker or an aide.

Blunt, for one, got snippy Tuesday when asked if his bill would require staff and members of Congress to pay out of pocket for settlements. That is the case under the House bill. But Blunt said the Senate bill would only apply to lawmakers.