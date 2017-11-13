Serena Williams Is Mad At Her Fiance For The Sweetest Reason

Serena Williams has been very open about her experience with new motherhood.

And in a tweet on Saturday, she said she was frustrated with her fiance, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, for buying their daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., too many gifts:

I do love Alexis Sr. @alexisohanian but if he buys one more outfit or toy for Olympia @OlympiaOhanian I'm going to explode — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) November 11, 2017

Ohanian quickly defended his purchases:

Both Ohanian and Williams have been very active on social media since welcoming their daughter in September:

Based on William’s other tweets, she’s loving time with her little one:

Go out to dinner with friends... and I can't stop thinking about Olympia. She's just so perfect in my eyes. — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) October 14, 2017

3:30 in the morning. Not a soul in site. I'm just waiting on Olympia to wake up so I can give her kisses on this fall night — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) October 1, 2017

I'm having a hard time posting about anything that does not involve Alexis Olympia or something to do with her. — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) September 28, 2017

It’s only a matter of time until we get to see a photo of little Olympia’s overstuffed toy room, closet or bookshelf!