Serena Williams Is Mad At Her Fiance For The Sweetest Reason

Serena Williams has been very open about her experience with new motherhood.
And in a tweet on Saturday, she said she was frustrated with her fiance, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, for buying their daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., too many gifts:
Ohanian quickly defended his purchases:
Both Ohanian and Williams have been very active on social media since welcoming their daughter in September:
Based on William’s other tweets, she’s loving time with her little one:
It’s only a matter of time until we get to see a photo of little Olympia’s overstuffed toy room, closet or bookshelf!
