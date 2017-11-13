PARENTS
Serena Williams Is Mad At Her Fiance For The Sweetest Reason

She says she's "going to explode" if he keeps buying gifts for their daughter.

By Carly Ledbetter

Serena Williams has been very open about her experience with new motherhood.

And in a tweet on Saturday, she said she was frustrated with her fiance, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, for buying their daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., too many gifts: 

Ohanian quickly defended his purchases: 

Twitter

Both Ohanian and Williams have been very active on social media since welcoming their daughter in September: 

Based on William’s other tweets, she’s loving time with her little one:

It’s only a matter of time until we get to see a photo of little Olympia’s overstuffed toy room, closet or bookshelf! 

