Alexis Ohanian, the co-founder of Reddit and husband of tennis great Serena Williams, knows how to celebrate his wife.

Ohanian commissioned four billboards in California to honor Williams as she prepares for her return to the tennis circuit next month. She’s set to play in the 2018 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, which would be her first tournament since the 2017 Australian Open. (She played an exhibition match on Dec. 30, three months after giving birth to daughter Alexis Olympia.)

The billboards line the road on the way to tournament.

These just went up on alongside I-10 into Palm Springs. @OlympiaOhanian & I wanted to welcome her back to tennis. Designed them myself, with some help from Jr.#GMOAT pic.twitter.com/zRcMmxhgB5 — Alexis Ohanian Sr. (@alexisohanian) February 27, 2018

The billboards, which have pictures of Williams and the couple’s daughter, read “Greatest momma of all time” and “Serena Williams G.M.O.A.T.”

Williams responded to the sweet gesture in the comments section of Ohanian’s Instagram.

“Literally am crying. This is so sweet,” she said. “I love you.”

Ohanian responded with a smile emoji, writing, “See you soon, GMOAT.”

Below is a closer look at all of the pictures and messages:

Alexis Ohanian/Instagram

Alexis Ohanian/Instagram

Alexis Ohanian/Instagram

Alexis Ohanian/Instagram

Fans went crazy for Ohanian’s over-the-top gesture:

Find someone who loves you as much as Alexis loves Serena. https://t.co/12kz5JISj0 — Chelsea Rose (@chelsea_might) February 27, 2018

I honestly do not have words for you, @alexisohanian - that is one of the sweetest gestures I’ve ever seen and I’m SO happy you guys are together 💜🙌🏾😍😭 — guess who’s back!👸🏾🐐🎾 (@likethemovie19) February 27, 2018

Get you a man who can afford not 1 but 4 billboards 👏 #gmoat — Nickname is Coco but my name ain't Chanel (@Fit_MissC) February 27, 2018

MY MAN. I do something similar but with post-it notes and on the way to her nursery. Kinda the same thing, right? — Ryan Merket (@merket) February 27, 2018

We “love all” of this.