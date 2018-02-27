Alexis Ohanian, the co-founder of Reddit and husband of tennis great Serena Williams, knows how to celebrate his wife.
Ohanian commissioned four billboards in California to honor Williams as she prepares for her return to the tennis circuit next month. She’s set to play in the 2018 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, which would be her first tournament since the 2017 Australian Open. (She played an exhibition match on Dec. 30, three months after giving birth to daughter Alexis Olympia.)
The billboards line the road on the way to tournament.
The billboards, which have pictures of Williams and the couple’s daughter, read “Greatest momma of all time” and “Serena Williams G.M.O.A.T.”
Williams responded to the sweet gesture in the comments section of Ohanian’s Instagram.
“Literally am crying. This is so sweet,” she said. “I love you.”
Ohanian responded with a smile emoji, writing, “See you soon, GMOAT.”
Below is a closer look at all of the pictures and messages:
Fans went crazy for Ohanian’s over-the-top gesture:
We “love all” of this.
Williams sits on a board of advisers to Oath, HuffPost’s parent company.