Qai Qai is the doll of Serena Williams’ 1-year-old daughter, Alexis Olympia.

She’s got her own Instagram and quite the following for an inanimate object.

But never underestimate a doll’s magic and a mother’s sense of humor.

On Sunday the tennis champ posted a pic of Alexis Olympia and Qai Qai sharing a ride while dad Alexis Ohanian towed them.

Is it just us or does Qai Qai seem to come alive whenever the camera is near?

Enjoy the ride, you two.