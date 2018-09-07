Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia Rocks A Tutu Just Like Her Mama

Serena Williams’ daughter, Olympia, is following in her mama’s footsteps.

The tennis great posted a photo of Olympia wearing a black Nike tutu on Thursday. The look ― designed by Louis Vuitton’s Virgil Abloh for Nike ― is the spitting image of the adult versions William’s been sporting throughout the US Open.

Williams captured the adorable pic in an Instagram post, which shows her daughter with a slightly worried look on her face. The caption reads “Did Momma win?” in reference to Williams’ match versus Anastasija Sevastova. (Yes, she won!)

Now we just need to see Olympia in the custom shoes Abloh also designed for her:

Throughout Williams’ time at the US Open, the star has worn black and lavender version of her kick-ass tutu look. The 36-year-old said the outfit is “easy to play in.”

“Kind of aerodynamic with the one arm free,” Williams said in a news conference back in August, according to CNN. “It feels really good. Yeah, the tutu is easy to play in because I practiced in it before. That was fun.”

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Serena Williams competes against Anastasija Sevastova during the US Open 2018 Women's singles semi final match on Sept. 6.

Tim Clayton - Corbis via Getty Images Williams in action against Karolina Pliskova on Sept. 4.

Williams’ has worn the tutu look amid news that the French Open was banning the “Wakanda-inspired” catsuit she wore to the Grand Slam tournament this year.

The tennis star said she wore the suit to help prevent blood clots following the terrifying complications she suffered after giving birth to her daughter.

“Catsuit anyone? For all the moms out there who had a tough recovery from pregnancy—here you go. If I can do it, so can you,” she wrote on Twitter. “Love you all!!

Catsuit anyone? For all the moms out there who had a tough recovery from pregnancy—here you go. If I can do it, so can you. Love you all!! pic.twitter.com/xXb3BKDGNF — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) May 29, 2018

But French Tennis Federation President Bernard Giudicelli wasn’t having it and said catsuits would be banned from the competition in 2019.

“I think that sometimes we’ve gone too far,” he said in an interview with Tennis Magazine, according to the Associated Press. “It will no longer be accepted. One must respect the game and the place.”

Williams was seemingly unbothered about the ban when asked about it at US Open news conference.

“Everything’s fine, guys.. When it comes to fashion, you don’t want to be a repeat offender.”

Spoken like a true superstar.