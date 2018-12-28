ENTERTAINMENT
Serena Williams' Glittery Sneakers Bring Serious Sparkle To The Tennis Court

✨These sneakers are a grand slam indeed.✨
Serena Williams is a certified sneakerhead. 

The 37-year-old tennis great rocked a pair of white and pink glittery Nike sneakers that perfectly complemented her light pink mesh dress at the Mubadala World Tennis Championships in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Thursday. 

Though Serena Williams lost the match to her sister Venus Williams, her sneakers were a grand slam indeed. 

Serena Williams playing on the opening day of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on D
Serena Williams playing on the opening day of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Dec. 27.
These shoes are peachy keen.
Williams rocked glittery shoes on the tennis court a few times before.

At the French Open in May, she wore a pair of black and silver Nikes covered in sparkles, paired with her controversial compression black catsuit (which she’ll be able to play in next year in Women’s Tennis Association matches, though it will still be banned from the red clay in Paris). 

"Love" might mean nothing in tennis, but we love all this on court.
"Love" might mean nothing in tennis, but we love all this on court.
Williams at the French Open at Roland Garros Stadium on June 3 in Paris.&nbsp;She was barred from wearing the catsuit again a
Williams at the French Open at Roland Garros Stadium on June 3 in Paris. She was barred from wearing the catsuit again at the tournament but will be able to play in it next year in Women’s Tennis Association matches.

And of course, who can forget the Nike x Virgil Abloh for Serena Williams collaboration that featured an Off-White version of the special PE edition of her NikeCourt Flare 2 and the 10: Nike Air Max 97?

Williams wore the shoes for the U.S. Open in New York City, along with some pretty amazing tutus. 

Like magic. 
Williams during the women's final of the U.S. Open on Sept. 8 in New York.
Williams during the women's final of the U.S. Open on Sept. 8 in New York.

She previously teased fans with a picture of the shoes on her Instagram in December 2017, saying “Be excited. Be very excited....” 

Williams wore a pair of custom-made Nike Cortez sneakers bedazzled with rhinestones for her wedding reception in November 2017.

The crystals were applied by Meraki Mishnell for Williams’ New Orleans nuptials to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. 

Williams sits on the board of advisers to Oath, HuffPost’s parent company. 

CONVERSATIONS