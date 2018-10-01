WOMEN
10/01/2018 06:56 am ET Updated 6 hours ago

Serena Williams Sings 'I Touch Myself' For Breast Cancer Awareness

"I wanted to do it because it's an issue that affects all women of all colors, around the world," the tennis star said.
headshot
By Ron Dicker

Serena Williams said she left her comfort zone to sing “I Touch Myself” to urge women to perform self-examinations for breast cancer. But the message was worth it.

The tennis star sang a rendition of the 1990 Divinyls song in a clip posted Saturday ahead of October’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Chrissy Amphlett, lead singer of the Divinyls, died after battling the disease in 2013. The song, which originally had a sexual connotation, has been repurposed for the I Touch Myself Project to promote early breast cancer detection.

“Yes, this put me out of my comfort zone, but I wanted to do it because it’s an issue that affects all women of all colors, all around the world,” Williams wrote on Instagram Saturday. “Early detection is key ― it saves so many lives. I just hope this helps to remind women of that.” 

Watch Williams sing above.

Editor’s note: Williams chairs the board of advisers for HuffPost’s parent company, Oath.

RELATED...

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Ron Dicker
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Serena Williams Disease And Medical Conditions National Breast Cancer Awareness Month I Touch Myself
Serena Williams Sings 'I Touch Myself' For Breast Cancer Awareness
CONVERSATIONS