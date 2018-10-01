Serena Williams Sings 'I Touch Myself' For Breast Cancer Awareness

Serena Williams said she left her comfort zone to sing “I Touch Myself” to urge women to perform self-examinations for breast cancer. But the message was worth it.

The tennis star sang a rendition of the 1990 Divinyls song in a clip posted Saturday ahead of October’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Chrissy Amphlett, lead singer of the Divinyls, died after battling the disease in 2013. The song, which originally had a sexual connotation, has been repurposed for the I Touch Myself Project to promote early breast cancer detection.

“Yes, this put me out of my comfort zone, but I wanted to do it because it’s an issue that affects all women of all colors, all around the world,” Williams wrote on Instagram Saturday. “Early detection is key ― it saves so many lives. I just hope this helps to remind women of that.”

