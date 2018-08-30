SPORTS
Serena Williams' Lavender Tutu Is Another Slammin' Hit At The U.S. Open

She's slaying fashion and her opponents -- as usual.
By Ron Dicker

Same fashion statement, same result.

Tennis star Serena Williams again wore a tutu in her second round match at the U.S. Open Wednesday and again dismantled her opponent.

Sporting a Virgil Abloh-designed lavender number this time, she defeated Carina Witthoeft 6-2, 6-2, advancing to a third-round matchup against sister Venus.

Serena Williams, rocking a lavender tutu, is about to smash a forehand in her second-round match.
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Serena Williams muscles up on a shot in her straight-set victory Wednesday.
TPN via Getty Images
Williams blew away Magda Linette in straight sets in the first round while blowing away fans with her tutu.

Williams’ fashion-forward appearances at the U.S. Open have taken center stage after the French Open announced it was banning her celebrated black catsuit from last spring.

Fans dug the lavender tutu, too.

