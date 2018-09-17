“I immediately felt connected to this community kitchen; it is a place for women to laugh, grieve, cry and cook together,” she said in a statement on the Royal Foundation’s website.

“Melding cultural identities under a shared roof, it creates a space to feel a sense of normalcy – in its simplest form, the universal need to connect, nurture, and commune through food, through crisis or joy – something we can all relate to… Through this charitable endeavour, the proceeds will allow the kitchen to thrive and keep the global spirit of community alive.”