Serena Williams Went All Out For The Royal Wedding

The 36-year-old, who has been friends with the former actress for years, wore a blush pink dress ― similar to Oprah’s look ― from Versace, a gorgeous necklace from Bulgari and a very appropriate fascinator.

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on May 19, 2018 at 2:32am PDT

“Look at my braids, I’m wearing braids! Yas!” Williams said on her Instagram story as she was getting ready with her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian and daughter, Olympia.

People LOVED Williams’ braids:

Y'ALL SERENA IS WEARING BRAIDS!!!!!!! I REPEAT, SERENA WILLIAMS IS WEARING BRAIDS!!!!!!!! #RoyalWedding — mimi caramel (@meenah_se) May 19, 2018

anyways Serena Williams looks good as fuck and she’s wearing braids to a royal wedding?! A BLACK QUEEN — a tribe called rest (@tomiwaoje2) May 19, 2018

I love everything about this look from the braids to the colour of the dress 😩❤️ https://t.co/IZShczDmz3 — A T H E N A (@sky_heavens) May 19, 2018

@serenawilliams’ mile-long braids at the #royalwedding are honestly so phenom that she could be choking me with them and they’d still be giving me all the life. pic.twitter.com/IaxKPg0jOD — Cory Weaver (@Cory_Weaver) May 19, 2018

The tennis superstar finally confirmed that she was attending the nuptials earlier in the day on her Instagram after playing it coy in the weeks leading up to the ceremony.

“Follow my IG stories today to see me getting ready for my friends wedding,” she captioned a picture of herself in a towel on Saturday morning.

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on May 18, 2018 at 11:47pm PDT

Even though she wouldn’t confirm if she was attending the wedding in an interview in April, Williams had some good advice for her friend.

“I just think it’s so important to enjoy the moment. And eat the cake ― I didn’t get to eat mine at [my] wedding. We were just having so much fun!” she said during the interview with “Good Morning America.”

Williams and Markle have been friends since at least 2015. The “Suits” actress once wrote about her friendship with the tennis player on her now-defunct lifestyle website, The Tig.

“She quickly became a confidante I would text when I was traveling, the friend I would rally around for her tennis matches, and the down to earth chick I was able to grab lunch with just a couple weeks ago in Toronto,” Markle said.

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images Meghan Markle and Serena Williams at the DirecTV Beach Bowl on Feb. 1, 2014 in New York.

The new Duke and Duchess of Sussex will marry in front of 600 guests at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle today. After tying the knot, they’ll attend a reception at St. George’s Hall, followed by a private reception at Frogmore House.