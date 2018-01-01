SPORTS
Serena Williams' Top Home Videos With Her Baby Are All Winners

That's one cute 2017 highlight reel.

Tennis queen Serena Williams shared some of her greatest hits of 2017 ― and they all feature her daughter, Alexis Olympia.

“They were all so cute to me,” Williams wrote Sunday in the caption of the Instagram post. 

We agree, champ.

The video gallery provides an adorable peek into the home life of Williams, husband Alexis Ohanian and their daughter who was born in September.

The year just wouldn’t have been complete without a clip of Ohanian carrying their bundle of joy like a football or of Williams saying “poopin’ time.”

Watch below to see what we mean.

