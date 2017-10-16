Serena Williams' Tweets Are The Epitome Of New Mom Bliss

Serena Williams appears to be loving motherhood.
The tennis icon and her fiancé Alexis Ohanian welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr., on Sep. 1.
While having a new baby comes with a lot of chaos, diaper blowouts and sleep deprivation, there are also moments of pure joy and awe.
As Williams’ latest tweets show, she’s really leaning into those blissful moments and her sense of wonder as a new mom.
She even managed to turn a mundane task like buying diapers into one of the most endearing moments in Twitter history.
And it seems Olympia is a good sleeper. Although newborns often keep their parents up all night, Serena Williams tweeted about being awake at 3:30 a.m. just waiting for her baby to wake up so that she could give her kisses.
New mom bliss suits Williams. The tennis star’s devotion to baby Olympia is incredibly sweet, and we’re looking forward to more endearing tweets.
