Serena Williams' Tweets Are The Epitome Of New Mom Bliss

Serena Williams appears to be loving motherhood.

The tennis icon and her fiancé Alexis Ohanian welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr., on Sep. 1.

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Sep 13, 2017 at 6:39am PDT

While having a new baby comes with a lot of chaos, diaper blowouts and sleep deprivation, there are also moments of pure joy and awe.

As Williams’ latest tweets show, she’s really leaning into those blissful moments and her sense of wonder as a new mom.

Go out to dinner with friends... and I can't stop thinking about Olympia. She's just so perfect in my eyes. — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) October 14, 2017

With the help of God She's the best thing I have ever been apart of. — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) October 15, 2017

It's very weird for me to believe I have a child... a KID. I'm a mom. A real MOM ❤️❤️❤️ — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) September 18, 2017

I'm having a hard time posting about anything that does not involve Alexis Olympia or something to do with her. — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) September 28, 2017

She even managed to turn a mundane task like buying diapers into one of the most endearing moments in Twitter history.

Today I bought my first bag of diapers. I felt so grown picking out the bag. I may have even looked around hoping someone saw me. Haha — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) October 9, 2017

And it seems Olympia is a good sleeper. Although newborns often keep their parents up all night, Serena Williams tweeted about being awake at 3:30 a.m. just waiting for her baby to wake up so that she could give her kisses.

3:30 in the morning. Not a soul in site. I'm just waiting on Olympia to wake up so I can give her kisses on this fall night — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) October 1, 2017

New mom bliss suits Williams. The tennis star’s devotion to baby Olympia is incredibly sweet, and we’re looking forward to more endearing tweets.