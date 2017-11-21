WEDDINGS
11/21/2017

Serena Williams Was A Grand Slam In 3 Dresses At Her Wedding

By Carly Ledbetter

Serena Williams married Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian in the fairytale wedding of our dreams last week. She did it all wearing no less than three dresses and a pair of blinged-out Nike Cortez sneakers. 

The tennis champion shared photos of her gorgeous looks along with some fun behind-the-scenes moments of her New Orleans affair with Vogue. According to the magazine, Williams wore a Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen dress with a cape and $3.5 million in jewels to walk down the aisle. 

“I flew to London to meet with Sarah and ended up falling in love with the ball gown silhouette, which is completely the opposite of what I ever thought I would choose for myself,” Williams told Vogue. “I loved the idea of doing a really spectacular ball gown, and it has turned out to be such an incredibly special piece.”

She later changed out of her McQueen for a long, feathered Versace gown: 

She ended the night with a short Versace number that was perfect for dancing: 

Williams, who sits on the board of advisers to Oath, HuffPost’s parent company, also stayed true to her athletic roots at the celebration. 

The 23-time Grand Slam winner wore a pair of Nike Cortez sneakers bedazzled with real crystals to wear while walking down the aisle (and later for dancing!). 

While all eyes were on Williams’ three incredible looks (and her handsome groom’s Armani suit), the couple’s 2-month-old baby girl, Olympia, nearly stole the show: 

We “love, all” of this. 🎾 🎾 🎾

