Serena Williams Weds Alexis Ohanian In The Presence Of Beyoncé

First come 23 Grand Slam titles, then comes baby and then comes a fairytale wedding for Serena Williams.

The tennis champion and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian tied the knot on Thursday in New Orleans at the Contemporary Arts Center surrounded by friends and family, according to multiple reports. And by friends and family we means guests like Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian, Eva Longoria, Ciara and sister Venus.

The wedding was reportedly “Beauty and the Beast” themed, with a performance of “Be Our Guest” opening the festivities.

The couple said “I do” three months after welcoming their first child together, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., who was also reportedly at the ceremony.

The two, who’ve been linked since 2015, met by chance in a hotel in Rome before the Italian Open. After months of dating, Ohanian popped the question at that same hotel, Williams announced in a sweet cartoon shared on Reddit.

“I came home/ A little late/ Someone had a bag packed for me/ And a carriage awaited,” she wrote. “Destination: Rome/ To escort me to my very own ‘charming’/ Back to where our stars first collided.

“And now it was full circle/ At the same table we first met by chance/ This time he made it not by chance/ But by choice/ Down on one knee/ He said 4 words/ And I said yes.”

Ohanian later commented on the post from his own account, writing, “And you made me the happiest man on the planet.”

Within a month or two, Williams learned that she was expecting but kept her pregnancy a secret. She went on to win the Australian Open in January before anyone even got the chance to send her a onesie for the baby.

In April, Williams accidentally revealed to the world that she was 20 weeks pregnant via Snapchat, when she actually intended to send the photo a friend.

After giving birth in September, the new mom has regularly been sharing updates about family life, like how Ohanian won’t stop buying toys and outfits for their daughter and how she struggles to think about anything else.

I do love Alexis Sr. @alexisohanian but if he buys one more outfit or toy for Olympia @OlympiaOhanian I'm going to explode — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) November 11, 2017

I'm having a hard time posting about anything that does not involve Alexis Olympia or something to do with her. — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) September 28, 2017

3:30 in the morning. Not a soul in site. I'm just waiting on Olympia to wake up so I can give her kisses on this fall night — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) October 1, 2017