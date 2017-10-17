Serial Entrepreneur Tushar Sen Shares His Journey With The World To Learn From

Talking about entrepreneurship, some are actually self-made. One of them is entrepreneur Tushar Sen. A self-starter doing it right.

Tushar’s company, Dongrila, is taking on the massive challenge of raising the quality standards of students graduating out of B-Schools in South East Asian region, by providing world’s first ever data store for academia.

How The Dream Started

Tushar’s first startup Dongrila.com was launched just a few weeks back in July 2017. Before he decides to build his company, Tushar worked for banking corporations like Citibank, ING and Deutsche Bank for over 14 years.

Currently, the startup is in talks with investors to raise series A funding. Dongrila.com is eyeing to establish South East Asian dominance and later head to Europe, US and Australia.

He started the company in his apartment putting in 100 hours of coding weekly for 6 months. Even after the launch, his “working hours remained the same.” He replaced coding with publicity and communication.

“The one thing that drove me to build my own company was that I just couldn’t work for someone else. Building my own company was like childbirth, 6 months of pregnancy and then sleepless nights before delivery, the launch.”

No matter how successful or badass we are, we will meet what Tushar met: FEAR.

Fear. It’s what holds us back from taking that leap, founding that company. It’s a great adaptive behaviour that has been essential for the survival of the human race. Fear protects us from predators, from natural disasters — and from ourselves.

According to Tushar, “fear is external, passion is internal. My work ethics were so crazy that I had no external connections left in my life, passion pushed me forward despite the lurking fear.”

What Motivated Tushar

He saw an opportunity in a challenge he also faced as a B-School student, understanding that today’s students also face the same.

The Challenge – which makes students and professors waste 60-70% of their time mining for data on the web for preparing submissions, dissertations, presentations, thesis, reports and lecture notes. This data is about industry statistics, economic indicators, commodity prices, and historical prices of stocks/bonds/currency. Along with this data, there is a requirement of low-cost workbooks, placement guides, and previous years’ test papers.

“The challenge was twofold, to provide RELEVANT data and at AFFORDABLE prices.”

Dongrila.com started it services in July 2017 and came up with solutions to those challenges. The startup offers industry (sector) reports of about 23 sectors viz. banking, automobiles, IT, pharma etc. There are other offerings too, economic data (GDP, inflation, job-data, monetary data etc.) of 25 countries, market data (historical prices of gold, silver, crude, currency, stocks, bonds etc.) of 50 countries and 5 years’ of previous years test papers from over 10 different B-Schools in South East Asia.

“When you are dealing with students and professors you have to be FRIENDLY, and so, you can’t be just looking to make money, you have to provide additional services for free too.”

The startup has come up with the indigenous idea of an in-house podcasting channel called STUDIO 3, airing talk-shows and featuring illustrious CEOs and HR heads of Fortune 500 companies.

“My greatest fear was a buggy website, so I put in extra hours everyday testing each of my web pages. I’m a self-taught programmer, so the fear of bugs always keeps lurking, because I’m competing with world-class Web 2.0 sites and any mistake would kill my chances instantly.”

“I was often questioned about building the whole company alone, but the fact remains that in India rarely one wants to be a part of a company starting out of a garage or a drawing room.”

“Who hasn’t been knee-deep in a new business or project, “I’m a total fraud”?

That feeling is called “imposter syndrome”, and it is something that so many creative, successful people —experience at some point in their lives.

When I asked Tushar if he struggled with imposter syndrome as he founded Dongrila, he said, “Oh yeah. Are you kidding me?”

Tushar’s Advice To All Fellow Startup Founders: