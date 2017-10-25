Serial Entrepreneur Tushar Sen Shares His Journey With Aspiring Entrepreneurs

Talking about entrepreneurs, some are actually self-made. One of them is entrepreneur Tushar Sen. A self-starter doing it right from day one. Tushar is making a big wave in business and growing in every stratum of measurements.

The Serial Entrepreneur, in an interview with him, made some innate facts worth spreading for youth to see opportunities and swing into action.

Talking about Entrepreneurship, What Does It Appear To You?

It is not how many millions you make that makes you an entrepreneur; it is what you impact in your society. Entrepreneurs see the problems they are tackling as theirs and that make them progress.

You Are Progressing As An Entrepreneur, How Did You Start?

I am not a man of many portfolios, but I am not new to entrepreneurship. I have worked for some banking corporations like Citibank, ING, and Deutsche Bank for over 14 years. After gathering a wealth of experience, I see the need to pay back my society with what I have, and that is my intellect. Proffering solutions to problems in my immediate environment is now my aim.

What Drove You To Build Your Personal Company?

Aside from the need to give back to my immediate environment, the one major thing that drove me to build my own company was that I just could not work for someone else. Building my own company was like childbirth, 6 months of pregnancy and then sleepless nights before delivery, the launch. The company in question, Dongrila, is making progress despite its new lunch. It is because of my relentless efforts.

How Did You Manage To See Opportunities In Your Startup?

When you are thinking of helping your immediate environment, you will begin to see opportunities. The same thing that happened when I think of solving the problems I encountered as a B-School student, with the full understanding that the problems still exist and affecting students’ success.

The Challenge – which makes students and professors waste 60-70% of their time mining for data on the web for preparing submissions, dissertations, presentations, thesis, reports and lecture notes. This data is about industry statistics, economic indicators, commodity prices, and historical prices of stocks/bonds/currency. Along with this data, there is a requirement of low-cost workbooks, placement guides, and previous years’ test papers. All these I proffer solutions to.

Your Startup Is Growing, How Did You Bootstrap It?

Did you know that my platform is an outcome sleepless nights? I started this idea in my apartment putting in 100 hours of coding weekly for complete 6 months. After launching the idea, my work hours remained the same, what I did was replace coding with publicity and communication.At the moment, the startup is in talks with investors to raise series A funding.

Something Must Be Driving You, Tell Us How You Went This Far?

It has not been easy, frankly. While trudging a path, any good path, it is compulsory one meets obstacles. These obstacles are what make you strong, even though not everybody believes in this my analysis. One hazardous obstacle that changed me completely that makes me keep on going no matter what is Fear.

No matter who you are, fear is going to meet you on the way. It now depends on how we can convert it into solution, into a real new opportunity. Fear is what holds us back from taking that leap, founding that company.

It’s a great adaptive behaviour that has been essential for the survival of the human race. Fear protects us from predators, from natural disasters — and from ourselves. To me, fear is external; passion is internal. My work ethics were so crazy that I had no external connections left in my life, passion pushed me forward despite the lurking fear.

Self-Acclaimed Founders Are Running Away From Their Creations And Want A Speedy Growth, What Is Your Advice To Them?

Nearly everybody wants to be called CEO, but it is not easy to pay the price. Young and aspiring entrepreneurs need to take caution. Drive your goals gently and go easy.

Patience is the most important qualities to have in the land of startups. The ability to wait things out, to not be swayed by the anomalies and the ebbs and flows, but to stay the course, is what most entrepreneurs could benefit from focusing on.