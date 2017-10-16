Sessions Confounds Critics By Aiding Murder Prosecution In LGBTQ Case

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has sent a civil rights attorney from the Justice Department to help argue a murder case against the accused killer of a gender fluid teen in Iowa, the New York Times has reported.

According to the Times, Sessions ‘personally initiated’ the plan to have hate crimes expert and Justice Department attorney Christopher Perras serve as a county prosecutor. Perras will help press the case against accused killer Jorge “Lumni” Sanders-Galvez, according to court documents filed Friday and reported by both the Times and the Des Moines Register.

Sanders-Galvez, 22, was charged with first-degree murder in the March 2016 shooting death of 16-year-old Kedarie Johnson. Johnson, who identified as both female and male, was characterized as gender fluid rather than transgender by the Des Moines Register.

Des Moines County Attorney Amy Beavers told the Iowa newspaper that federal authorities are investigating the case as a potential federal hate crime. They want a representative in the state case for “seamless prosecution, should an indictment in federal court be handed down,” she said.

The former Alabama senator has a reputation as a die-hard conservative who has battled against LGBTQ rights. The attorney general sparked the ire of the LGBTQ community and supporters earlier this month when he said that transgender workers are not protected from discrimination under federal law and religious employers can refuse to hire workers whose behavior is contrary to their faith. The Justice Department also rolled back the Obama administration policy encouraging public schools to allow transgender students to use the bathrooms that match their gender identity.

Despite his controversial stances concerning the LGBTQ community, Sessions told federal prosecutors at hate crimes meeting held by the Justice Department in June that he was concerned about a “spate of murders around the country of transgender individuals.” He said he had directed his Civil Rights Division to “identify ways the department can support state and local law enforcement authorities investigating these incidents.”

Sessions added: “We have and will continue to enforce hate crime laws aggressively and appropriately where transgendered individuals are victims.”

Justice Department spokesman Devin O’Malley told the Times that sending a federal prosecutor to Iowa was “just one example of the attorney general’s commitment to enforcing the laws enacted by Congress and to protecting the civil rights of all individuals.”