Sessions Tries To Appease Trump By Naming Prosecutor To Look At Clinton, FBI Matters

WASHINGTON ― Seeking to satisfy the demands of Republicans on Capitol Hill, Attorney General Jeff Sessions publicly revealed Thursday that a top federal prosecutor has been examining a number of issues that Republicans insist are worthy of attention.

In a letter to several members of Congress who’ve asked for the appointment of a second special counsel in addition to Robert Mueller, Sessions wrote that U.S. Attorney John Huber ― the current top federal prosecutor in Utah ― would be examining several matters identified as priorities by Republicans, such as the FBI’s handling of the Trump-Russia investigation and Hillary Clinton’s ties to a nuclear energy agency.

“I receive regular updates from Mr. Huber and upon the conclusion of his review, will receive his recommendations as to whether any matters not currently under investigation should be opened, whether any matters currently under investigation require further resources, or whether any matters merit the appointment of a Special Counsel,” Sessions wrote.

Sessions’ letter is embedded below.