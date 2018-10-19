A South Carolina man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for biting off his former girlfriend’s lip.

Seth Aaron Fleury, of Simpsonville, pleaded guilty to assault and battery “of a high and aggravated nature” on Thursday, said a release from state solicitor Walt Wilkins.﻿

The 23-year-old defendant met with ex-girlfriend Kayla Hayes on Oct. 21, 2017, to discuss their relationship, according to court documents.

When Hayes refused to get back together, Fleury became angry and attempted to kiss her. As she pulled away, he bit down on her bottom lip with such force that her lip was amputated. Fleury then left the scene.

Hayes underwent emergency plastic surgery to try to save the lip, but doctors were not able to reattach it, according to WYFF TV. She has serious scarring and a limited range of motion with her mouth.

Hayes wrote about the attack on Facebook, saying Fleury told her “he was going to leave his mark for my next boyfriend.”

Fleury will have to serve at least 85 percent of his 12-year sentence — 10.2 years — before he can be paroled, according to The State newspaper.

“This case demonstrates the unique circumstances under which domestic violence occurs, and how quickly these situations can escalate into violence,” Wilkins said in the release. “Hopefully this prison sentence will make it clear to both this defendant and other abusers that domestic violence in any fashion will not be tolerated.”