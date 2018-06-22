Seth Meyers Agrees With Trump: 'If You Don't Vote It Doesn't Matter'

After signing an executive order to stop family separations through an expansion of detentions of kids and parents, President Donald Trump went to Duluth, Minnesota, for a Republican rally, and Seth Meyers of “Late Night” took note.

Meyers said Trump “bared his insecurities for all to see” when he complained about the liberal elite. Trump said: “Why are they elite? I have a much better apartment than they do. I’m smarter than they are. I’m richer than they are. I became president and they didn’t.”

Trump needs GOP victories in the midterm elections if he wants to enact some of his harshest proposals, Meyers said, but even as the president was trying to rally the troops “for some reason he immediately undercut himself.”

“What we want to do is we want to elect more Republicans so that we can deliver on all the of things I’m talking about. And I’ll be honest with you, we’re going to deliver anyway,” Trump said.

Meyers said: “Trump’s message to his supporters is, ‘I want you to vote but also if you don’t vote it doesn’t matter.’ And you know what? I agree with Trump when he says there’s no need for Republicans to vote this November.