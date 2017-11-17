Seth Meyers Calls Out Al Franken For 'Horrifying' Groping Photo

Seth Meyers addressed the sexual assault allegations leveled at fellow “Saturday Night Live” alum Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) on Thursday, after anchorwoman and sportscaster Leeann Tweeden said that Franken groped and kissed her without her consent.

The two were on a USO tour in 2006, which Franken was heading and Tweeden was emceeing, when the then-comedian kissed her without her consent during a rehearsal and later groped her on the plane when she fell asleep.

Franken had a photo taken of himself groping Tweeden as she was sleeping. On Thursday, the senator apologized for his behavior and said he’s disgusted with himself for having the photo taken, which he said he thought was funny at the time.

Meyers showed the photo on Thursday’s “Late Night” and called the senator’s behavior “horrifying.”

“She’s wearing Army gear because [they’re on] a USO tour, but honestly, who could blame women if they started wearing military gear whenever they’re around men?” Meyers said.

Sexual assault is a problem that affects every aspect of society, Meyers added, and perpetrators, including Franken, should be held accountable.