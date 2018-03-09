COMEDY
Seth Meyers Invites Black, Gay Writers To Finish Jokes He ‘Can’t Tell’

Not all jokes should be delivered by a straight white dude.
By Ron Dicker

Some punchlines are best avoided by straight white guys. So “Late Night” host Seth Meyers got writer Amber Ruffin, who is black, and writer Jenny Hagel, who’s gay, to finish the jokes for him on Thursday. They covered everything from segregation, to women’s hockey at the Winter Olympics, to the death of Billy Graham.

At the end of the “Jokes Seth Can’t Tell” bit, the two writers goaded Meyers into making his own full crack about International Women’s Day. Wait, Seth, don’t do it, don’t do it ... Oh, Seth.

Watch the fun above. 

