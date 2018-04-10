Seth Meyers And Wife Welcome Second Child — Born In Lobby Of Apartment Building

Seth Meyers unexpectedly hosted a different kind of event Sunday ― the birth of his second son, who was born in the lobby of his apartment building.

What seemed like a routine weekend turned frantic when Meyers’ mother-in-law told him they had to get to the hospital immediately, the comedian said Monday on “Late Night.” Meyers said he called an Uber, but Alexi declared at the steps of their building that she couldn’t get in the car because the baby was coming.

So she laid down in the lobby and nature took its course.

Meyers said he called 911 for a very quick conversation: “Over the course of a minute conversation, I basically said, ‘We’re about to have a baby, we’re having a baby, we had a baby.’ I went from someone calling in about an emergency to sharing good news with a stranger.”

The fire department and EMTs arrived to cut the umbilical cord, and neighbors helped out by bringing the family blankets and warm towels.

“So glad we are already co-op-approved,” Meyers jokes in the video above.

Meyers got choked up while praising his wife for staying calm and showing him everything would be “fine forever.” But he also deftly mined the moment for a laugh.

“I’m getting choked up just thinking about how brave I was,” he said.

This photo says it all.