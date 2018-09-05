Seth Meyers has put the first day of Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing under the microscope, hilariously summing up the feelings of many watching the spectacle.

The “Late Night” host kicked off Tuesday night by pointing out that President Donald Trump “is trying to appoint someone to a lifetime seat on the Supreme Court while simultaneously being implicated in a truly staggering number of criminal cases and corruption scandals.”

“That’s like Bonnie getting arrested and saying, ‘You know who’d make a great judge? Clyde!’”

Meyers then made reference to Trump’s tweets on Monday attacking Attorney General Jeff Sessions for pursuing federal criminal charges against two GOP congressmen who are up for re-election.

Two long running, Obama era, investigations of two very popular Republican Congressmen were brought to a well publicized charge, just ahead of the Mid-Terms, by the Jeff Sessions Justice Department. Two easy wins now in doubt because there is not enough time. Good job Jeff...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2018

“Trump just openly admitted on Twitter that he wants the Justice Department, which is supposed to be independent, to cover up crimes by Republicans in order to win elections. Not only is Trump corrupt, but he’s so obvious about it. He’s like a guy that would try to pick your pocket from the front,” Meyers said.

“So Trump is threatening and harassing the Justice Department, and even his own lawyers have warned him he might go to jail, which is why it’s absurd to let him appoint anyone to a permanent seat on the Supreme Court. Let alone a lifelong partisan Republican like Brett Kavanaugh.”