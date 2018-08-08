When Andrew Wheeler became acting director of the Environmental Protection Agency last month, replacing scandal-plagued Scott Pruitt, he addressed his new staff. Now “Late Night” host Seth Meyers says Wheeler’s speech was a sign that things might not get better at the EPA.

“Just like me, you came to the EPA to help the environment. We have important work before us,” Wheeler said. “To quote my favorite author, [William] Shakespeare, ‘We know what we are, but know not what we may be.’”

Meyers had several issues with those three sentences.

“Oh, Shakespeare is your favorite? What a classy way to admit you haven’t read anything since college. And Shakespeare is a playwright, not an author. If he’s your favorite, you should know that,” Meyers said. “Also, no one’s favorite playwright is Shakespeare. ‘Romeo and Juliet’ is freshman busywork and we all know it.”

“And, it is not a good sign that the head of the EPA loves a writer who poisons half his characters to death,” Meyers added.