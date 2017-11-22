Seth Meyers Slams Charlie Rose In Fiery Takedown

Seth Meyers had some choice words for veteran newsman Charlie Rose, who was fired from CBS and PBS on Tuesday after eight women came forward alleging he groped and sexually harassed them while they were either working for him or pursuing jobs on one of his shows.

Multiple women said that Rose would appear naked in front of them while they were working at his home or traveling with the journalist on assignment.

“Here’s a good rule of thumb,” Meyers said Tuesday on “Late Night.” “If your face isn’t pulling in the babes, your penis isn’t going to make the difference.”

Rose issued a response apologizing for some of his “inappropriate” actions but claimed not all of the accusations were “accurate.”

Rose’s “CBS This Morning” co-hosts Gayle King and Norah O’Donnell responded to news of Rose’s alleged misconduct on Tuesday morning.

“I am not OK,” King said. “Charlie does not get a pass from anyone in this room.”