“Late Night” host Seth Meyers once again invited his family onto his show for a special Thanksgiving episode on Thursday. And he may now wish he hadn’t.

In a comedy bit called “Back In My Day,” Meyers’ mom Hilary, dad Laurence and brother Josh ribbed each other as they took turns reflecting on what was better in their family past.

Meyers’ father came out on top, however, with a zinger about his comedian son’s frequent gags about President Donald Trump.

“Back in my day, I got a good eight hours of sleep every night. Now, I have to stay up late to watch this show because Seth calls every morning and says ‘did you watch? I made a joke about Trump,’” he deadpanned. “Oh did you? Way to switch it up!”