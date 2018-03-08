Seth Meyers Describes Donald Trump's Penis In The Funniest Way

Seth Meyers gleefully entertained the “very real possibility that Donald Trump sent Stormy Daniels a dick pic” on “Late Night” Wednesday.

In a segment that poked fun at turmoil in Trump’s White House, Meyers noted that porn actress Daniels, aka Stephanie Clifford, sued the president because she claimed he didn’t sign a hush agreement to prevent her from blabbing about their alleged affair.

A detail in the suit piqued the late-night host’s interest ― that she came into contact with “confidential information” that included “certain still images and/or text messages” related to Trump.

Meyers put two and two together and guessed that Trump sent an image of his privates.

“It would look like a Flamin’ Hot Cheeto sitting on a Brillo pad,” he said.

And we’re done.