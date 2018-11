What a difference two years can make.

“Late Night” host Seth Meyers was famously moved to tears as he reported on Donald Trump’s presidential election victory in 2016.

On Tuesday, however, Meyers had a markedly contrasting reaction to the news that Democrats had seized control of the House of Representatives:

Meyers suggested the main takeaway from a “crazy, frenetic night” on Tuesday was that Trump’s agenda was now “in serious danger.”