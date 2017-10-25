Seth Meyers Breaks Down How ‘Puppet’ Trump Is Indebted To Billionaire Donors

President Donald Trump repeatedly boasted during the 2016 election campaign about how his vast wealth meant he wasn’t beholden to wealthy donors. But on Tuesday’s broadcast of “Late Night,” host Seth Meyers broke down why that wasn’t really the case.

Meyers analyzed the relationship between Trump, his former chief strategist Steve Bannon and conservative billionaire Robert Mercer and his daughter Rebekah Mercer. He then explained how Bannon used “the help and money of wealthy donors like Robert and Rebekah Mercer to try to push Trump’s agenda by supporting fringe-right congressional and Senate candidates across the country.”

“We are declaring war on the Republican establishment that does not back the agenda that Donald Trump ran on,” Bannon said in a recent Fox News interview.