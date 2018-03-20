Seth Meyers dissected yet another whirlwind weekend of Donald Trump’s presidency on Monday’s broadcast of “Late Night.”
“Man. Crazy shit happens so fast in this presidency, sometimes it feels like I’m binge-watching it,” Meyers joked.
The late-night host then broke down the latest developments in the continuing fallout from Trump’s alleged 2006 affair with porn star Stormy Daniels, and the president celebrating the firing of former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe just two days before he was scheduled to retire.
Check out the full segment above.