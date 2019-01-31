President Donald Trump’s isolationist talk during the 2016 presidential campaign led some to say he was anti-war, but that doesn’t ring entirely true for Seth Meyers, especially in light of the president’s recent threats to use military force in Venezuela.

So, on Wednesday’s broadcast of “Late Night,” the comedian explained why he doesn’t believe Trump is a “dove” when it comes to military intervention and armed conflict ― and is instead a “pigeon.”

“New Yorkers hate him and he eats fast food. He is clearly a pigeon,” joked Meyers. “And for what’s it’s worth, he even stands like a pigeon.”